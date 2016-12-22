Healthcare in the Oil Patch ~ Everlasting Yeast, a Germans from Russia food heritage book

Thursday, March 14 – Today we look at the healthcare challenges in the oil patch as we visit with Darrold Bertsch, CEO of the Coal Country Community Health Center in Beulah and CEO of Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen; and Matt Grimshaw, president & CEO, Mercy Medical Center in Williston. ~~~ Food customs, culture and traditions are all part of “Ewiger Saatz” (Everlasting Yeast), a Germans from Russia food heritage book. Joining us with a sneak preview is editor Sue Balcom. For ordering information, click HERE. Or contact: Sue B. Balcom at 701-527-5169 or by email: DasGuteEssen@hotmail.com or Carmen Rath Wald at 701-754-2504. ~~~ Heidi Czerwiec (SIR-wick) co-director of the UND Writer’s Conference, introduces us to the work of visiting writer Cheryl Strayed. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our “What’s Happening” calendar of events.

