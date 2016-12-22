Healthcare Reform Outreach ~ Train Safety ~ Horticulturist Ron Smith ~ Astronaut Karen Nyberg

Monday, July 15 – North Dakota’s Community Health Centers are will receive more than $300,000 to help enroll uninsured North Dakotans in the new health coverage options becoming available under the Affordable Care Act. Darrold Bertsch, chief executive officer for Coal Country Community Health Centers is our guest. ~~~ And are doctors being taught about the implications of the Affordable Care Act? More on that from Rhode Island Public Radio health care reporter Kristin Espeland Gourlay. ~~~ As investigators look for what caused last weekend’s train crash in Canada, a question is emerging across the border in the U.S.: Could it happen here? Transportation safety officials have warned railroads for years about the types of tanker cars involved in the Lac-Megantic accident. But they are still widely used. ~~~ Horticulturist Ron Smith stops by with some mid-summer gardening tips. ~~~ How does an astronaut wash her hair in space? Well, astronaut Karen Nyberg, a Minnesota native and alumna of UND demonstrates the technique in an online video, and though we can’t show you the pictures, we think you’ll still enjoy the audio. ~~~ NDSU historian Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Bushman’s Companion.”

» View the post.