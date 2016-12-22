Monday, August 5 – Researcher Carol Archbold, associate professor of criminal justice at NDSU, has just wrapped up her report on the impact the oil boom has had on law enforcement in western North Dakota. She joins us to share some of her conclusions. ~~~ A performance of “The Visit,” a dark comedy, is being staged among the buildings of the East Grand Forks Heritage Village. Here to tell us about this unique form of theatrical presentation are Luverne Seifert and Darcy Engen of The Sod House Theater. ~~~ NDSU historian Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Australian Rule.”

