Oxfam on Business Practices ~ News Discussion

Friday, March 8 –The world’s ten biggest food and beverage companies are coming under fire from the Oxfam organization for the impact they have on people in developing countries. Here to explain is Chris Jochnick, director of Oxfam’s private sector department. See behindthebrands.org ~~~ Alex Cavanaugh, who is in post-graduate studies in the UND English Department introduces us to the work of Gary Shteyengart, who will be appearing at this years UND Writer’s Conference. ~~ New director Dave Thompson joins us with a look at the week’s headlines. ~~~ NDSU distinguished professor of history, Tom Isern, joins us with this week’s Plains Folk column, “German Maids.”

» View the post.