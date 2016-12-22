Wednesday, March 6 – The faculty at the Family Therapy Center at NDSU has developed an award-winning LGBT affirmative training program. They’ve now received a grant to share that program with other service providers in the region. Here to discuss the work of the center and the free trainings that get underway this month is Tom Stone Carlson, coordinator of the Couple and Family Therapy Program. ~~~ What a birthday party! Lynette Burgan has a Master of Arts degree in theatre from the University of North Dakota. And her ambition is to bring theatre to everyone. To that end, she began a business called “Theater Tales,” which turns a child’s birthday party into a stage production. Lynette visits with Ashley Thornberg. ~~~ Ashley Thornberg pays a visit to the NDSU archives. Interim director Trista Raezer is her guest.

