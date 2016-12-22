US-Dakota War Reconsidered ~ Science Olympiad

Tuesday, March 12 – It’s been 150 years since the US-Dakota War, and the Center for Heritage Renewal is conducting a a reconsideration of that conflict. Here to explain is the director of the center, NDSU history professor Tom Isern. Joining Tom are archaeologist and historian Richard Rothaus of Trefoil Cultural & Environmental; and Tamara St. John, archivist for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. ~~~ Minot State is hosting a Science Olympiad today, with teams of students grades 6-12 from around the region participating. We get an update from the event from Bob Crackel, associate professor of chemistry.

