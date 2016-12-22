Murder and Lynching

It was about four o’clock in the morning, on this date in 1913, that about 60 men smashed in the doors of the Williston jail, overpowered the sheriff and dragged Cleve Culbertson from his cell.

It had begun two months earlier when a man calling himself Maurice (not Cleve) Culbertson showed up in Ray asking for directions to the Dillon farm north of town. Culbertson reached the Dillon home that afternoon and asked for work. Mr. Dillon told him he wasn’t hiring, but invited him to stay for supper.

After the meal, Culbertson followed Dillon to the barn and shot him four times. Mrs. Dillon came running and Culbertson killed her with a shot to the chest. He then killed their 12-year-old daughter in her bed. Culbertson walked the six miles back to Ray, not realizing Mr. Dillon was still alive. Dillon managed to crawl from the barn to the road, where a neighbor discovered him. Dillon was able to convey that Culbertson might actually be Loren Marsh, Mrs. Dillon’s first husband who had abused and deserted her.

Culbertson registered at the hotel in Ray. During the night, he snuck to the front desk, ripped the page with his signature from the hotel registry and left. The next day he was found hiding in a freight train’s coal tender. The train crew knew about the murder and handed Culbertson over to authorities.

Culbertson said he was in Williston at the time of the crime, but when brought before Dillon, the dying man gave a positive ID. So did his neighbors and the hotel clerk. Then, Dillon’s mother-in-law added a confusing twist, saying he was not Loren Marsh, her daughter’s first husband, making the motive a mystery.

The Williston trail was standing room only. The defense argued insanity, but Culbertson was convicted of 1st degree murder and sentenced to life. The prosecutor, Usher Burdick, warned Sheriff Erickson to move Culbertson to Bismarck, but it didn’t happen. Four nights later, a mob battered down the door.

Culbertson, screaming and yelling, was dragged a mile through the streets behind two cars. He pleaded for mercy all the way. At a bridge over the river Culbertson was strung up, and his body was found riddled with bullets. Witnesses said they recognized none of the mob members.

Some feel Burdick acted wisely, letting things die down, and never arresting anyone.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

