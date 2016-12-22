Tuesday, December 20 – News director Dave Thompson visits with the new governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum. ~~~ David Borlaug, president of the Lewis and Clark Fort Mandan Foundation is John Harris’s guest in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl’s topic this week is lefse, a holiday favorite. ~~~ Matt Olien shares an early movie review as we head into the long holiday weekend. We’ll hear his take on the new Star Wars blockbuster, “Rogue One.” ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “What Fools We Yankees Are.”

» View the post.