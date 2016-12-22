Great Plains Food Bank ~ Fantasy Farming ~ Winter Solstice ~ Food as Gifts

Thursday, December 15 – Perhaps surprisingly, one in nine people in North Dakota sought food assistance last year. With that troubling statistic in mind, we visit with Marcia Paulson, chief development officer with the Great Plains Food Bank to get an update on their efforts to ease hunger. ~~~ Fantasy farming allows students to get a taste of what’s involved in choosing a career in agriculture. Rich Egger reports for Harvest Public Media. ~~~ A Natural North Dakota from Chuck Lura, “Winter Solstice.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here to discuss gift ideas for the culinary minded. ~~~ Ashley and Bill Thomas have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.