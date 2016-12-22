Judge Myron Bright ~ Wild Rice Harvesting ~ Walkable Cities

Wednesday, December 14 – With the passing of Judge Myron Bright, we replay an interview from 2015 with John Harris for the Prairie Pulse television show as they discuss Judge Bright’s memoir, “Goodbye Mike, Hello Judge.” ~~~ Each fall, the Ojibwe tribes of northern Minnesota harvest wild rice by hand. In a story from The Kitchen Sisters, we head out on the lake for a visit with the founder of the White Earth Land Recovery Project, Winona LaDuke. ~~~ Big cities have lots of transportation options. That’s often a pain point for growing towns in North Dakota. Mike Zimney is presenting at a transportation symposium here. He focuses on pedestrian friendly options and what they mean for a local economy.

» View the post.