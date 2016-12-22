“Metaphors Be With You” ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews “Rules Don’t Apply”

Friday, December 9 – Word enthusiast and UND alum Mardy Grothe joins us with the latest in his collection of interesting books on words: “Metaphors Be With You.” ~~~ At a home near the Dakota Access Pipeline, one woman can’t join the demonstration because of her young children. But she’s participating by offering shelter to visitors, including NPR reporter Nathan Rott, as we hear in this encore from today’s Morning Edition. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here to discuss the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Rules Don’t Apply,” the new film from Warren Beatty.

