NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott ~ Chef Rosey on Avocados

Thursday, December 8 – Mark Hagerott is the chancellor of the North Dakota higher education system, and he’s John Harris’s guest on this week’s Prairie Pulse television show. We share an excerpt. ~~~ The oil and gas industries are hopeful for a favorable business environment under the new administration. Joe Wertz from StateImpact reports for Inside Energy. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here with this week’s food topic, Avocados. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.