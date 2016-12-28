Owl Whisperer Paul Bannick ~ “Whitestone to Standing Rock”
Wednesday, December 28 – “Owl whisperer” Paul Bannick spent years crossing this continent photographing more than a dozen owl species. He’s out with a new book, OWL: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls, captures the birds at each stage of life, including mating and migration. ~~~ Abby Holtzman, an associate producer at Interfaith Voices, shares a story from the pipeline protest near Standing Rock, of a man whose personal life reflects the conflict in ways both surprising and touching. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled, “Advent Things.” ~~~ New rules for the use of antibiotics on the farm go into effect January 1st. Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer has the story. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on Chickadee Diets.