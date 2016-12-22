Friday, December 16 – A new exhibit opens today at the Rourke Art Museum that recaps a year of Project Unpack, which seeks to tell the stories of veterans and their families. Here to share some of that history and to tell us about the exhibit are Michael Strand and Josh Zeis. ~~~ Jack Wood, one of the presenters at last summer’s TEDx event in Fargo, speaks about “Growing Together,” a community gardening effort in support of new Americans. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for a discussion of the week’s headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Certain Women.”

