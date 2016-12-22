Waldorf Education ~ Health Insurance Update ~ and more….

Monday, December 12 – We learn about the Waldorf approach to early childhood education from Dr. Liz Beaven, a teacher who has been active in the development of Waldof education for many years. She’ll be at Concordia College in January to participate in a workshop titled “A Taste of Waldorf.” Also joining the conversation is workshop organizer Verna Kragness. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Across North Dakota by Ford Auto in 1923.” ~~~ Thousands of North Dakotans may be surprised to learn that they now qualify for assistance with health insurance. Neil Sharpe is the coordinator for the state’s Navigator Program, which helps people explore their options under the Affordable Care Act, a system that will undoubtedly be seeing some changes. 800-233-1737. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us as we remember former show host Jasper Kleinjan and Judge Myron Bright. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay, “Heaven Above.”

» View the post.