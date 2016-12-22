Wood for High-End Guitars ~ Project Unpack Story ~ Insects as Feed ~ Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley

Tuesday, December 13 – Plant genetics meets musicians. It’s a marriage between NDSU scientist Jill Hamilton and Pacific Rim Tonewoods, a company that supplies wood for instrument makers. Hamilton developed a method to identify the somewhat elusive Lutz Spruce used in high-end guitars. Also joining us is acoustic expert David Olson, who studies the sonic properties of tonewoods for Pacific Rim Tonewoods. ~~~ We have another installment of Project Unpack, an oral history project on the legacies of war. Paula Como’s dad is a Vietnam vet. In this excerpt, we hear her grapple with the discrepancies between what makes it into the history books, and what veterans say happened. ~~~ Americans waste a staggering amount of food. Instead of letting it rot, some entrepreneurs want to put it to work feeding insects. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon explains. ~~~ Outgoing lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley is John Harris’s guest in this excerpt of the Prairie Pulse television show.

