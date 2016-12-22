Across North Dakota by Ford Auto in 1923

A week or so ago I talked about land. Specifically, the land granted to North Dakota by the United States government, under the Morrill Act, for support of North Dakota Agricultural College, now North Dakota State University. As I intimated, this is a complicated story. It is tied up with all the other lands granted for schools and state institutions, and their administration by the Commissioner of University and School Lands.

So I’ve been going through the biennial reports of the commissioner of lands, and you know, even in the most arid deserts of documentation, you still find juicy morsels. Right now I’m looking at a document, a special report, written in 1923 by one Carl R. Kositzky, state land commissioner. It’s a special report entitled, A Twelve Thousand Mile Trip Around the State in a Ford Car: Short Visits with the Farmers During the Season of 1923.

The situation was this. Many of the lands set aside for the agricultural college and other purposes did not sell until well into the twentieth century. When they did sell, they sold on credit, with purchasers having as long as ten years to settle up. Payments came smartly into the state treasury until about 1921, and then, postwar, the agricultural economy collapsed. A clamor arose, with aggrieved purchasers insisting they should have more time to pay.

So commissioner Kositzky took to the road to investigate the condition of the landholders. In addition, he had a suspicion that in many places, local stockmen were making use of school and institutional lands, still owned by the state, without paying rents or fees.

I haven’t found out much about Mr. Kositzky. I know that in the 1910s he was active in the Nonpartisan League, even held state elective office, but that by the time of his service as land commissioner, he had gone over to the other side—that is, the conservative Republicans opposing the League.

There is his picture with his Ford as the frontispiece to the 1923 document, by which I know he drove a smart Model T, license number ND58-163. He says he visited every county in the state except three and drove more than 12,000 miles on his quest. Given the condition of roads and the lack of pavement in 1923, I would say commissioner Kositzky had more than the average amount of grit. “I have had some great experiences in my travels,” he said, “traveling from early morn until late at night in all kinds of weather and over all kinds of roads.”

Mr. Kositzky also had strong opinions, which he expressed frankly. For one thing, he expressed the hope that “the day will come when the county commissioners and township boards in most of the counties will at least cause the stones to be removed from our public highways in the state.”

More to the point, in reference to his purposes as land commissioner, Kositzky laid blame for the failure of land purchasers to meet their obligations to the state at the feet of irresponsible, speculative wheat farmers—farmers who disdained to milk cows, raise feed grains, or keep chickens, instead putting all their eggs, so to speak, in one basket—that is, into cash grain farming. The commissioner came out foursquare for diversified farming. The farmer who bought canned milk for his own table, he said, was not really trying.

And he confronted those stockmen who were using state lands without paying. Some of them were contrite, some of them were defiant, but all of them had their names taken by the commissioner.

The personal interviews and grassroots observations taken by commissioner Kositzky on his epic auto tour of 1923 are worth examination in greater detail—I’ll get back to that next time.

» View the post.