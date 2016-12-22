Advent Things

Deep in the winter dark of the northern plains, when others sulk for lack of light and warmth, I am heartened by the rituals of calendar. Evenings we come together beside our home advent wreath; even the dogs seem to sense the grace imparted by its glow.

The long dark before dawn, too, is a time of grace. Reading and writing are its gifts. Angie the History Dog pads down to inquire what I’m working on.

Others my age share this sentiment: that Advent is more to be savored than Christmas. Christmas is but a point in time, over as quickly as it begins. Advent is a process that carries us through what otherwise might be a deadening time.

My calendar is punctuated, too, with academic things populated by young people heedless of the fact that they grace my cycles of life. Early this week I gathered with my senior seminar students for their presentations of research—presentations old-style, verbatim text.

We do these sessions in the Viking Room of Kringen Lodge, Sons of Norway. We gather at the heavy table in this splendiferous setting, with the presenter at the end in what I always call the Prince Valiant chair. When we are done, the atmosphere contains more knowledge about the history of this cold country, the great northern plains, than there was when we began.

Every week I get to talk with the people of the plains via this microphone, discoursing about where we came from, the oddities that flavor our regional life, the commonalities that hold us together, our virtues and faults, who we are as a bit of humanity in this place. Day by day, too, I am privileged to have the same sort of discussions with the students washed ashore on my prairie island, the university.

In order to carry my weight in these discussions, I have to spend a lot of time excavating in libraries and archives, as well as exploring the countryside. It is, as I always say, the best job in North Dakota. But I think the best of the best is when the young people I have taught to be historians in their own right hit the mark.

So here we sit, fellow explorers in the Viking Room, attempting to tease out new meanings from the Dakota War of the 1860s, as one of us explains the significance of a new piece of evidence, the McClusky pictograph, events of 1864 as drawn by one of Sully’s Ho-Chunk scouts. I have studied this piece for hours. I thought I had seen everything in it—but younger eyes espied what I had missed.

I have known for a long time, but lacked concrete documentation, that the Wahpekute warriors who had come onto the plains with Inkpaduta must have played a key role in the Battle of Killdeer Mountain. I reasoned that their role would have been in keeping with their particular warrior culture, characterized by stealth and ambush. And I suspected they would be packing double-barreled 12 gauge shotguns, which I knew they had brought with them from Minnesota.

Young eyes perceived in the McClusky pictograph what old eyes had missed—three little figures concealed in a brushy coulee of the Killdeer slopes. Three little guys with shotguns, black powder smoke rolling from the muzzles.

Now here sit Angie and I by the fire in the pre-dawn, and I realize I already have received my Christmas presents. This week we light another candle, with thanks melded into our anticipation.

