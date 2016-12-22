What Fools We Yankees Are

A week or so ago I was talking about this remarkable report by North Dakota’s state lands commissioner in 1923, Carl R. Kositzky. The title: A Twelve Thousand Mile Trip Around the State in a Ford Car: Short Visits with the Farmers During the Season of 1923. It’s a remarkable document on two counts: first, that this guy logged all those miles in a Model T on the treacherous roads of 1923; second, that this official representative of North Dakota land policy came back from his tour a forthright advocate of diversified family farming, opposing the popular enthusiasm for speculation in wheat.

Admittedly, Mr. Kositzky was not exactly an unbiased reporter. He was frustrated that farmers were not making their land payments on time, and perhaps looking to lay blame on someone or something. Still, he makes a strong statement about farm values that seems today like it must have come from some other country, or planet.

In the first place, Kositzky, who came to the countryside by car, quotes farmers to the effect that automobiles were the ruination of the country. “In my opinion,” says one fellow from the northern tier, “the automobile, poor management, and too much credit have ruined many farmers in this state.”

Farmers all needed to milk cows, Kositzky and his farmer friends said. “We have some neighbors around here who claim to be farmers, but they are not,” one observes. “They live on condensed milk, canned goods, and even buy their meat and potatoes, and any person who does that, I claim is not a farmer. They get out in the field sometimes as late as 11 o’clock in the morning, and are the first to quit in the evening.”

In short, farmers were losing their work ethic, abandoning diversification, and embracing consumer culture, from canned milk to motor cars. They needed to be raising feed grains, feeding hogs, milking cows, raising turkeys, and keeping laying flocks. Then they would be able to pay their debts.

Remarkably, one farmer begrudgingly held up his German-Russian neighbors as a model. “We used to poke fun at these German Russians around here because of the way they lived,” he avowed, “but now they are buying up all this vacant land which we intended to buy. What fools we Yankees are!”

And I would be remiss not to mention that a farmer named A. J. Stiles, of Balta, contributed a seven-stanza poem, an ode for family farming entitled, simply and in the imperative, “Diversify.”

There’s a word you often see, “Diversify”!

It’s the hope of our N.D. Diversify

If you would less sorrow bear,

Give to wheat less anxious care

Of that gambling game beware!!

Diversity.

There follow stanzas extolling the dangers of wheat and the virtues of dairy, sheep, hogs, hens, turkeys, and forages. In keeping with the holiday season, I’ll leave you with Mr. Stiles’s exhortation as to turkeys.

Turkeys, too, you’ll find will pay, Diversify.

Raise some for Thanksgiving Day, Diversify.

When first hatched, some care they’ll need,

After that, give them slight heed,

Let them range, and rustle feed,

Diversify.

