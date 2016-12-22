Jewish Homesteaders in McIntosh County

A year ago the Ashley Jewish Homesteaders Cemetery, a historic site two miles north of Ashley, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Last week the Ashley Arts Council recognized this distinction by organizing a Jewish Heritage Celebration in the McIntosh County Courthouse.

The woman principally responsible for getting the property on the National Register is Rebecca Bender, who lives in Aberdeen. She researched the history and did the meticulous work of filling out the nomination forms, and deserves great credit. She spoke, eloquently, at the observances in the courthouse.

Rebecca named the site, for purposes of the nomination, the Ashley Jewish Homesteaders Cemetery, in order to characterize the Jewish homesteaders as successful agriculturalists. It is common for casual historians to mischaracterize the Jews as feckless farmers, whereas the record reveals them to have been rather successful, proving up and prospering.

So, I thought I would look into the official records of Jewish homesteaders associated with the agricultural colony in McIntosh County. This took me to the website of the United States Bureau of Land Management and to its page devoted to land records. I knew here I would be able to search by name for any homesteader known to have received a patent to government land – a homestead, a tree claim, whatever.

Since my last visit to this online resource, so valuable to anyone doing family history or grassroots agricultural history, the BLM has made some major improvements. (Students of homesteading history will forgive me, I hope, for that little joke about “improvements” in the homestead index. Homesteaders, you see, had to make “improvements” such as houses and fencing on their claims in order to “prove up,” as they said, meaning obtain the fee simple title from the government.)

Now, if you look up a homesteader, the BLM search engine not only serves you up the date of the transaction and the legal description of the property, it also, with just one click more, locates the property for you on a digital map detailed down to the quarter-of-a-quarter level. Now, I don’t want to sound like too much of a nerd, but this is unbelievably cool!

Rebecca Bender’s grandfather, Kiva Bender, a leader of the community, is buried in the Jewish cemetery, so I looked him up in the BLM index. There I found record of his 160-acre homestead, patented in 1909. It comprised the E/2 NW/4 S29 T131N R69W, along with the N/2 NE/4 of the same section. If that has you confused, just tick the boxes, and there the parcels are on the map! Seven miles north and a mile west of Ashley, or about midway between Ashley and Lehr. I will visit the Bender homestead site next time I am in the vicinity.

Moreover, with the information from the BLM index, I can order, from the National Archives, Kiva Bender’s full homestead file, detailing his yearly improvements, his pathway to citizenship, and his achievement of title to his land. Following up on other names gleaned from the cemetery, I can flesh out a community profile of pioneer farming by the Jews of McIntosh County. All right then, I am getting a little too excited about it, but if a story like this – Jewish refugees from Russian pogroms pitching into the prairies to make new lives for themselves – doesn’t stir your interest, then you need another cup of coffee.

