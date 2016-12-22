Jotunheim in the Sandhills

About thirty years ago, under the guidance of my old friend Don Green, then living in Chadron, Nebraska, I drove out to the homestead of Old Jules Sandoz. Old Jules was the father of the great Nebraska author, Mari Sandoz. I met Mari’s sister, Flora, at the homestead, and her other sister, Caroline, at the ranch where she was living. I made homage at Mari’s grave.

I think it natural for those of us who grew up on the Great Plains to take an interest in the well-told tales of authors who, like us, rise from prairie roots. Mari Sandoz’s roots are in the rolling sandhills of western Nebraska. Her memories are dominated by her father, Old Jules, a Swiss immigrant who took a homestead, experimented with agriculture and horticulture, and served as a locator for other incoming homesteaders.

There were many homesteaders, because of the passage by Congress in 1904 of the Kinkaid Act. This legislation allowed settlers in the sandhills, which were regarded as less than ideal for agriculture, to claim 640 acres of land, rather than the usual 160.

The work on behalf of homesteaders—“building up the country,” as Jules liked to say—brought Jules, and therefore his family, into conflict with the big cattlemen who had occupied the public domain. This conflict gives drama to Mari’s stories, but so does the struggle with the land itself.

The two themes—one a class struggle on the frontier, the other a battle with nature—are intertwined. At one point Jules hauls Mari and her brother out to a shanty where they are to be left to satisfy the residence requirements of the Kinkaid Act. The door is nailed shut, and Jules reaches under the steps for a hammer he left there. He is struck by a rattlesnake.

The back of his hand, the point of the venomous strike, swells radically. Jules rests his hand on the side of the wagon and places the muzzle of his shotgun—I know this must have been a Model 1897 Winchester, a pump gun with a hammer—against the swelling. Squeezing the trigger, Jules blasts the poison into the prairie grass.

When I have my students read from Old Jules, Mari’s biography of her father, this snakebite-shotgun episode is the only thing they want to talk about. Me, I notice different things every time I read the work.

For instance, this time I notice how Mari defines the landscape of her girlhood in epic Norse terms. Now, it is common for prairie memoirists to invoke the classics. Wallace Stegner framed his boyhood in Saskatchewan in the language of Greek poets. Willa Cather wrote about Nebraska in the terms of the Romans. Mari Sandoz, however, says that the sandhills were “the Jotunheim of [her] childhood.” Now, what the heck is Jotunheim?

In Norse myth, we mortal humans live in the Mitgard, a civilized place. All around us is the Jotunheim, a savage wilderness inhabited by fearsome beasts and giants. Like a peaceful homestead, surrounded by wolves and cattlemen. All that separates the Mitgard from the Jotenheim is—wait for it—a fence.

Somehow, I have never been moved to write my memories of a prairie boyhood in terms of the Greek, Roman, or Norse classics. But the time may come.

