Memory Work in the Sandhills

One of my favorite intersections on the Great Plains is situated some 250 miles north up Highway 281 from my farm home in central Kansas and some 400 miles south down Highway 281 from my current home in North Dakota. It’s the intersection of that venerable north-south route, 281, and Nebraska Highway 20, the main downtown intersection of O’Neill, Nebraska.

The name of the town, O’Neill, indicates an Irish association. John O’Neill was the child of an impoverished Irish family who immigrated to America. He served in the Civil War as a noncommissioned officer in a volunteer regiment and later as captain of an all-black company.

After the war O’Neill got heavily involved in the Fenian Brotherhood—an association of Irish patriots who sought to further the interests of Ireland by fighting Great Britain wherever possible—in this case, in Canada. O’Neill, who came to be referred to as “General O’Neill,” led three invasions of Irish-Americans into Canada.

The third and last invasion was the least successful. O’Neill and about thirty-five followers in 1871 seized a British trading post at Pembina—which everyone on the ground thought was in Manitoba, that is, in British Canada. In fact they were wrong, as surveys disclosed that Pembina was just south of 49 degrees N., and thus in present-day North Dakota.

After that O’Neill took up the agricultural colonization of Irish immigrants on the plains, which brings us back to O’Neill, Nebraska, one of the old Fenian’s ventures. Traveling north through town, I always look for the old Golden Hotel, built in 1912-13 on the northeast corner of 281 and 20. Unlike most hotels built in prairie towns in that era, this three-story brick establishment still rents rooms to travelers.

Across the street south is the first brick building erected in town, the law office of Moses P. Kinkaid. Kinkaid is best known as the author and the congressman who secured passage of the Kinkaid Act of 1904. Under this legislation, a homesteader could claim not merely 160 acres of land but rather 640 acres, a full section.

Like General O’Neill, Congressman Kinkaid had grand visions of agricultural productivity and rural prosperity in the Nebraska sandhills. Most of the country, however, remains in grass today, a beautiful tract of rolling prairie situated right in the middle of the Great Plains.

The Kinkaid Act brings me back to the subject of my previous column, the stirring novelist and historian of the sandhills, Mari Sandoz. Her work is, perhaps, overshadowed by her more renowned fellow Nebraskan, Willa Cather, but if you’re looking for winter reading of the prairie genre this year, check out the works of Sandoz—especially her biography of her father, Old Jules.

Jules Sandoz was sort of a hero. He was a locator, who assisted fellow homesteaders in locating claims and wresting land from the control of the big cattlemen who had occupied the public domain.

Old Jules was a gruff, cranky, abusive fellow. What Mari discloses of his household habits we, a century later, would consider child and spousal abuse. An old friend, Fran Kaye, once told me she used to assign Old Jules as reading for her students, but she stopped doing that; she was dismayed that so many students liked mean old Jules.

I have my students read Mari’s essay, “The Kinkaider Comes and Goes: Memories of an Adventurous Childhood in the Sandhills of Nebraska.” If you were raised anywhere on the prairies, and are of a certain age, you’ll find Mari Sandoz’s memory work compelling.

