Praying for Peace

Never let a good centennial go to waste, I always say – speaking as a student of history and memory – particularly collective memory, the stories we hold in common and build community upon. We are in the middle of a big centennial, that of the Great War – what in later generations came to be known as World War I. I speak today of a centennial within a centennial, in remembrance of sacred events that took place in Portugal in 1916-17. Sacred events that resonated here in North Dakota and left a watermark.

South of Napoleon, along Highway 3, stands a visible but little-noticed shrine, the Pray for Peace Shrine. A small, squarish building with a glass front, constructed of inexpensive blocks but faced with decorative brick, it has a neon-lit cross atop its gable. Inside, visible through the glass, is an ensemble of statuary.

The statues came from a Roman Catholic church, St. Anthony’s, whose cemetery is located two miles west. When the German-Russian parishioners of St. Anthony’s faced closure of the church in the late 1950s, its priest, George Bolte, guided them in the disposition of their statuary. This resulted in the dedication of the Pray for Peace Shrine in 1958. Today the people of St. Philip Neri, in Napoleon, take care of the shrine.

Now back to those events in Portugal during the Great War. During the spring and summer of 1916 an angel appeared several times to three children herding sheep near Fatima – Lucia Santos and her cousins, Jacinta and Francisco Marto. The following year the Blessed Mother herself visited the children; one of her visits was on the feast day of St. Anthony, June 13. On October 13 occurred the Miracle of the Sun, when thousands of witnesses reported the sun rotating and dancing in the sky.

The Blessed Mother carried a rosary. She instructed the children to do likewise and to pray ardently for peace. She also gave other instructions and prophecies, notably an injunction to pray for the consecration of communist Russia, which would be necessary for lasting peace. Pope Pius XII invoked this charge in 1952, seeking to deliver Russia from the godless communism of the Cold War era.

Consider how the peaceful, anti-communist message of Our Lady of Fatima must have resonated with the parishioners of St. Anthony. As ethnic Germans, they longed for a peaceful end to the Great War with Germany. No wonder they installed statuary commemorating the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima in their church. Moreover, in the decades following, they agonized over the sufferings of their German kinsmen in Russia, suffering Stalinist persecution.

Then, their church closed at the height of the Cold War against communism, but the message of Fatima seemed as urgent as ever. So they built their shrine.

Inside we see the three children adoring the Blessed Mother, a rosary in her hand; a couple of their sheep; and in a corner, St. Anthony looking on. Someone has added a little baby Jesus to the ensemble, evidently to make it look like a Nativity scene. I respectfully suggest, this might be corrected, to avoid muddling the historical message.

And I further suggest – here we have a wonderful centennial opportunity to celebrate faith, community, and the experience of the Germans from Russia in this land and in the world.

