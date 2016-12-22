Putting the “Land” into “Land Grant”

In 1862 the Congress of the United States famously enacted a great experiment in aspirational democracy, the Morrill Land Grant College Act. The Morrill Act opened things up in two ways—it enabled the sons and daughters of farmers and laborers to go to college, and it made it possible for them to study pretty much any subject they cared to, either “liberal” or “practical.”

The leverage for establishment of land grant colleges in all the states was land—that’s why they are called “land grant” colleges, after all, or nowadays land grant universities. Thirty thousand acres of federal land granted to the state for every congressman or senator, land to be sold to provide ongoing funding for the colleges.

As we generally tell this story of the land grant colleges, such as North Dakota State University, that’s about all we say about the “land” part of the land grant. So, what happened to all that land?

Our friends over at Iowa State University set out to answer that question. They found the records of just what parcels were selected for the Iowa land grant, traced them back to the respective counties, and launched what they call the Land Grant Legacy Project. The aim is to connect the people who bought these lands from the state’s land grant with the university that benefited therefrom. It’s an interesting piece of historical research and also, as you can see, a nifty stroke of public relations.

My friend Chris Boerboom over in NDSU Extension thought this was a great idea and said to me, Hey, in your spare time, why don’t you get going on this? I said, it might be complicated.

And it is. In Iowa the college itself handled its lands and kept its own records. Well, we didn’t do that. In North Dakota the Morrill land grant got lumped with a bunch of other land grants for various institutions—the state mental hospital, for instance, as well as other institutions of higher education, such as the normal school (Valley City State, that is) and the state university (UND).

The legislature placed administration of all these lands, along with the two sections per township granted for the public schools, into the hands of an agency called the Board of University and School Lands, which still operates today through the Department of Trust Lands. It was all good, they kept the ag college revenues separate and accounted for, but this arrangement means I have to go looking for the original records.

I have in hand the first biennial report of the board, as well as the fourth, and I’ll have to hunt up others. Then I’ll have to dig into the archival records, either at the land department or at the state archives. I can tell you a few things already.

First, the lands selected for the ag college were all in the eastern third of the state, counties like Barnes, Pembina, Richland, Stutsman. The state land selectors wanted nothing to do with the arid western reaches of the state. They knew land values.

Second, the selected lands were political hot potatoes. People wanted to get these lands fast, but the trustees tried to hold them for a while to get a better price. Most sold, however, for not much more than the minimum of $10 per acre.

Now, while I navigate my way to the headwaters of the historical documentation, I’d love to hear from the people downstream—people who today own lands that once were part of North Dakota’s land grant under the Morrill Act, for the agricultural college. I’m easy to find online—drop me a line. No salesman will call, but I will.

