Reading the Rings

Joe Zelenick, extension forester for North Dakota State University, is wonderfully enthusiastic about his work. I spent some time with him the other day as he worked with one of our History graduate students, Robert Foresman, in an attempt to identify certain hundred-year-old elm trees planted on campus as memorials to soldiers killed in the Great War. This involved boring cores to be subjected to dendrochronological analysis. The jury is still out; we’re waiting for the core samples to dry.

The evening of the same day I heard Joe give a talk about his many and far-flung enterprises in dendrochronological study, from Minnesota to the Badlands. For one thing, he has dated a log in the cabin on the Ekre Ranch, in the sandhills near the Sheyenne National Grasslands, to the 1660s. There is more antiquity around us here than we ever dreamed.

Tree ring analysis is a source of historical knowledge. Right away, looking at Joe’s tree-ring compilations, I matched up the indications of drought in the 1860s with my written sources as to the terrific drought conditions that prevailed during the campaigns of the Dakota War.

Dendrochronology itself has a history, and I am intrigued to learn that a North Dakotan was in the forefront in the practice of this branch of science and in using it to enlighten the deep history of the Great Plains. The key figure in the instigation of tree ring research was George F. Will.

Now, the Will family has long occupied a reverential place in the history of North Dakota. We love to tell the story of the pioneering seed man, Oscar H. Will, who helped farmers prove up their tree claims and helped gardeners adapt horticulture to the northern plains. We recount with satisfaction how Oscar Will, a friend to the three tribes of the Upper Missouri, received a gift of beans from the Hidatsa Son of a Star, and that was the origin of the Great Northern Bean, still a fixture in northern plains agriculture, and in my crockpot.

And then the story gets even better in the next generation, as young George F. Will comes home with his degree from Harvard to become North Dakota’s renaissance man, dabbling in all manner of science, boring into the deep history of the region’s native peoples. That interest was what led George Will into dendrochronology, which he thought would help him to date village sites through the extant timbers of earthlodges.

Nowadays we feel a little queasy about old Oscar’s appropriation of the genetic legacies of native peoples for his own profit and for the advantage of the settler society. That’s an issue to work through. Our forester friend Joe, too, is not completely convinced of the scholarly soundness of George Will’s dendrochronology, either, but it sure makes a good story.

George Will wrote up his efforts at tree ring exploration and analysis in a 1946 bulletin of North Dakota Agricultural College entitled Tree Ring Studies in North Dakota. Will acquired tree cuts from across central and western North Dakota in the attempt to correlate wet and dry years among them and establish a master timeline dating back over the centuries. Later archeologists are skeptical of his periodization.

But there is something wonderful about following George Will on his journey into the past, as he gathers physical data here and there, and settles on a particular burr oak tree, 373 years old, growing along the Missouri River, that he calls “the master oak” and enshrines as the key to the whole enterprise.

I want to believe. Well, George may have overplayed his hand, but I still welcome the insights we can read from tree rings here on the northern prairies.

» View the post.