The Scent of Remembrance

In past columns I have defined the phenomenon of a memory trigger—some kind of sensory experience, usually involving the sense of smell, that triggers powerful memories of times past.

The godfather of the memory trigger in literature is Marcel Proust, the French novelist. The most memorable element in his monumental work, Remembrance of Things Past, is his description of the memories rushing upon him when he consumes a morsel of madeleine—a cookie—dipped in tea.

Here on the prairies we have the example of Wallace Stegner, who famously titled his memoir about boyhood in southwest Saskatchewan Wolf Willow, after the musky smell of the gray shrub that brought him home to the banks of the Frenchman River.

Life on the plains is a sensual experience. Regularly I poll public audiences and college classes about their memory triggers, and the responses always are rich.

The memory responses also exhibit patterns. For instance, one of my recent classes was composed mainly of young people, of course, and it was late in the term, a time of stress and homesickness. Predictably, quite a few responses referred to parents and family.

A quiet fellow remembered “the taste of rhubarb slush, made by my mother in the summer.” A young woman recalled “the scent of Virginia Slim cigarettes and spearmint gum. I was an anxious child,” she explains, “and my mother would always comfort me. She smoked Virginia Slims and chewed spearmint gum.”

“Coffee and coffee cake,” chimed in another respondent. “My mom had a bit of a tradition – Wednesday mornings in the wintertime, she would have a few neighbor ladies over to visit, and as a kid before I went to school, I would always sip watered down coffee with mom. She made it with cinnamon or nutmeg, and that mixture with a hint of coffee takes me back to those mornings.”

Then there was the fellow who blurted out, “Knipco heater. Working in the garage with my dad.”

Well, this is enough to make those of you with kids in college eager to welcome them home for the holidays, I’m sure, but where are the rough-and-ready recollections of the open prairies? We have those, too—the smell of freshly worked ground, the taste of Red River Valley clay clinging to fresh-dug carrots. In the realm of outdoor memories I notice a distinct shift, having to do with gender, in recent years: young women are getting into farm work, field work, and it registers in their memories. One of them recalls “the smell of alfalfa dried just to where it is time to bale”—so I’m pretty sure she was running the baler.

Another of these gals thinks of “the smell of moist dirt, green corn, and above all the smell of moisture in the air. In the summer when it was over 100 degrees and dry as a bone all day, I would be up at 4am in the cool moistness of the morning air that the parched corn seemed to gobble up. My old diesel chevy got me to the field each morning where I would move water to irrigate the corn field. There was something about the eternal dryness that changed the way it smelled when there was finally some moisture in the air.”

So now I’m reassured about the next generation of farm operators on the prairies, and also sympathetic with the young man leaning his crutches on his desk. He’s a varsity wrestler, out for the season, missing the competitive Big 12 schedule. What’s your memory trigger, lad?

“Wrestling mat smell,” he says.

