Wild Weekend

Everyone involved is important, but the most visible team member at the Streeter Buffalo Supper is Clyde Reister. He is the human portal for up to 2000 people surging into the community hall for their plates of bison potroast. He marshals them into parties of ten and admits them methodically for seating and dining.

The operation of the buffalo supper in Streeter is complexity theory in action—so many moving parts, all synced up through adaptation and practice. Look at that dishwashing crew, with its long line of old-fashioned washtubs! I keep thinking about old Clyde, though, and his deft handling of humankind, because last weekend I myself was fully occupied with managing one group of ten—an expedition of NDSU students, which made its first stop in Streeter for fortification.

Then it was on to Napoleon and parts nearby, searching out heritage sites in the countryside, most of them pertaining to the culture of the Germans from Russia. I should mention we were working in collaboration with NDSU Extension – Logan County and enjoyed some financial support from the North Dakota Humanities Council. On the basis of what we found in the field, the Center for Heritage Renewal will put together an online, self-guided tour of heritage sites centered on Napoleon. Want to hear some greatest hits, as encountered by my field crew?

Number One, the Dinosaurs on the Prairie, that long line of old threshing machines arranged on a ridge along Highway 34 by the family of the collector, Custer Grenz. After we wound our way to the top, one of us, a hale fellow named Henry, observed that this would be a great place to propose marriage to his girlfriend. Whether or not you have romance in mind, it’s a great view and a significant heritage site.

Over in the village of Kintyre, we stood and pondered a mystery: who put that Pontiac Firebird on the roof of an old shop, like a nesting bird, and for what purpose? There has to be a story about this, one that we will track down and tell.

The Pray for Peace Shrine, south of Napoleon on Highway 3, is a storytelling site of another kind. It has to do with the appearance of the Blessed Virgin to three children in Portugal in 1917, Our Lady of Fatima, in the terms of adherents of the faith. It has to do with the fervent faith of the Germans from Russia, as well as their conflicted feelings during the Great War. It was Katie, another member of our party, who pointed out that the meaning of the monument had gone off track. Next year is the centennial for Our Lady of Fatima, an opportunity to refresh the remembrance of this fascinating heritage site of faith.

We climbed Schell Buttes, enjoying the impressive vistas of the Beaver valley, but Henry still insisted the Dinosaurs of the Prairie would be his top choice as the venue for a marriage proposal.

On Sunday afternoon my Suzzanne and I gave a talk at the Logan County Courthouse, during and after which we spoke with citizens about the heritage resources in their landscape and what they mean, for local identity and for heritage tourism. Intriguing facts and compelling stories kept coming out, like the one about mining fossilized shell from Schell Buttes and hauling it away to use as a feed supplement for family flocks.

Sometimes I listen quietly when young folks talk about the wild weekends they have enjoyed. For me, what I have described is wild enough. Discovery, camaraderie, and bison pot roast are lasting satisfactions harvested from the North Dakota heritage landscape.

