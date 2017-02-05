7 Months, 4 Governors

Today, we bring you the story of North Dakota having four different governors in 7 months.

In 1932, “Wild Bill” Langer of Casselton was elected governor, giving the Non-Partisan League complete control over state government. He was a rough and tumble sort of guy, and many immigrant settlers – who distrusted slicker-looking politicians – liked Langer for his boisterous opposition to taxes, nepotism and corporate corruption.

A financial crisis was making people desperate, so one of the first things Langer did was put a moratorium on foreclosures. And with the state treasury empty, he took dramatic moves to raise the price of wheat and lower the salaries and funding of government departments. He cleaned house and appointed persons loyal to himself. He started a party newspaper and asked his appointees to buy subscriptions equal to 5% of their salaries, with the proceeds going toward campaign financing. Langer also made enemies, and they used this fund-raising scheme to bring him down.

Langer was brought before the courts on conspiracy charges, and the state Supreme Court suspended him from office. On July 17th, 1934, Republican Lieutenant Governor Ole Olson of New Rockford took the top seat while crowds outside shouted, “We want Langer!”

Ole Olson’s tenure was short-lived, however, as Democrat Thomas Moodie of Williston won the election for governor that fall. He took over on January 7th, 1935.

Bill Langer, meanwhile, discovered that Moodie had voted in Minneapolis in 1930. State law demanded that a governor “shall have resided in the state for five consecutive years preceding the election,” which shouldn’t have been a problem for Moodie – he had been living in North Dakota for more than 35 years, except for a stint between August 1929 and April 1931 when he worked for the Minneapolis Tribune as an editorial writer. On this date in 1935, after only five weeks in office, Thomas Moodie had to step down after the state Supreme Court declared him ineligible.

Next in line was Lieutenant Governor Walter Welford, a Leaguer from Pembina – the state’s fourth governor in seven months.

And what happened to Langer? After a grueling number of trials, he was acquitted of all charges and again ran for governor. It was three-way battle with Governor Welford, now running as a Republican, and Hazen Democrat John Moses, who campaigned in English, German and Norwegian. Welford and Moses were both conservative, which split Langer’s opponents, and Wild Bill won the race with only 36% of the vote. He was our 17th and 21st governor.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

» View the post.