On this date in 1963, it was reported that a monkey had come to Fargo – a ring-tailed monkey named Charlie. Irvin Knutson, a semi driver for Midwest Motor Express, had arrived at the Red Owl warehouse with 2,800 cases of cookies, which he’d picked at the Banner Biscuit Company in Missouri.

When Knutson opened the back doors of the truck, inside sat a monkey, but it somehow didn’t register. Knutson told Chet Gebert of the Fargo Forum that he said to himself, “Chee, that’s a lot of cookies,” and then got into the truck to back it up to the loading dock. It wasn’t until the truck was moving that he said to himself, “Son-of-a-gun! That was a monkey!”

Soon, the warehouse employees were gathered around Knutson trying to get a look at Charlie, but the monkey had hidden. Every so often, he would peek out to see what all the ruckus was about, but he wouldn’t come out far enough to get caught.

The only thing to do was unload the truck. Victor Klassen, the forklift operator, was down to the last cases when the monkey finally darted out. Klassen was ready. With a quick swish, he caught Charlie with his fish landing net.

Charlie screeched, but he wasn’t harmed. He was dehydrated and hungry. Despite traveling three days with nothing but cookies, he hadn’t eaten any.

Charlie was placed in a wooden crate and given some water. He took a couple sips, but he was too scared to eat the offered banana. They decided to take Charlie to a veterinarian. There he was fed and allowed to relax.

Meanwhile, Midwest terminal manager Nels Roswick got in touch with the Banner Biscuit Company in Missouri. Boswick told the Forum, “We asked them if anyone was missing a monkey. They said they didn’t know of any lost monkey, and then they called us back and asked if we were drinking up here.”

The Carrollton police and sheriff’s department were contacted, and sure enough, there was an ad about Charlie the missing monkey in the local paper’s Lost and Found.

About an hour later, Mrs. Betty Boothe called to say Charlie was a family pet she’d gotten three months earlier. Boswick agreed to send Charlie back to Missouri just as soon as he was fit to travel.

Mrs. Boothe was baffled as to how Charlie had gotten into the truck, but was glad he was okay and would soon be coming home.

It was never reported whether Charlie ever got a cookie.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

