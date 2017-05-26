On this date in 1998, North Dakota paleontologist John Hoganson received a telephone call from Kent Pelton, a teacher in Watford City. While fishing on Lake Sakakawea near New Town, Pelton had discovered what he thought were two mammoth tusks. Hoganson was excited, because very few remains of mammoths have ever been discovered here.

A few days later, Hoganson traveled to Watford City to take a look. After a few minutes, he realized the long curved pieces weren’t tusks; they were horn cores of a giant extinct ice age mammal called Bison latifrons.

Hoganson says this was an even more exciting and scientifically important discovery than mammoth remains. Only one other specimen of this type of bison had been found in ND – a horn core discovered in 1918.

Hoganson, Pelton and several others immediately went by boat to the site where the bones were found. There, Hoganson located several more pieces of the skull and some other fragments.

The remains were on land administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers within the borders of the Fort Berthold Reservation. After several months of discussion, it was decided the Corps of Engineers would provide the funding to restore the bison skull for exhibit at the State Heritage Center in Bismarck. They also agreed to make several cast replicas for other exhibits.

Tests revealed that Pelton’s specimen was more than 47,500 years old. The animal was about 25-50% larger than modern-day bison, and its horns were dramatically different. Whereas today’s bison has a horn-span of about two feet, the latifrons – or “longhorn” – has a span of up to 7 feet.

Hoganson says the longhorn bison lived a bit differently than today’s bison. It appears it wasn’t as social. Rather than traveling in herds, the latifrons’ habits more closely resembled those of the modern-day moose, traveling alone or in small groups. Most paleontologists also believe longhorn bison were browser-grazers living in woodlands or in forest openings, rather than on open grasslands.

The first ice age mammal discovered in the state was a mammoth found on a ridge that once existed as the beach of Lake Agassiz. A geologist named Warren Upham discovered it in Cass County in 1895 while mapping Agassiz’s former boundaries. While discoveries of ice age mammals have been relatively scarce in North Dakota, paleontologists have found remains of staghorn moose, mastodons, horses, and the giant ground sloth, like the one in the movie “Ice Age.”

Source: John W. Hoganson, “Occurrence of the Giant Ice Age Bison, Bison latifrons, in North Dakota,” North Dakota Geological Survey Newsletter, Vol. 29, No. 2

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

