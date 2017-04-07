Two weeks before North Dakota became a state, attorney Leslie Simpson of Minneapolis rented an office above a Dickinson bank and immersed himself in the world of frontier justice. His highest-profile case involved a Dickinson rancher claiming to be Daniel Russell, the son of a deceased Massachusetts senator, whose considerable fortune was to be split between his older son, William, and – if he could be found – his youngest son, Daniel, who had run away some 25 years before.

Dan Russell went to Massachusetts to claim his inheritance, but William Russell refused to recognize him as his brother. The case landed in probate court. Hearings began in September 1909. Seven months later, the Boston Globe called it the “World’s Record Probate Contest.”

Judge named George Lawton heard more than 200 witnesses and examined 346 pieces of evidence. And just after the last witness was dismissed, a California fruit picker came forward saying he was the real Dan Russell. The papers promptly labeled the two contenders Dakota Dan and Fresno Dan. Meanwhile, the trial took on mythic proportions. A story published on this date reported that the largest crowd yet attended the hearing for attorney Simpson’s closing arguments. Extra chairs were brought in, and people crammed around the edge of the room and into the corridors.

The papers said Simpson had “a sweet, musical voice, a very pleasant and agreeable smile and a most winning and agreeable personality.” Among the many arguments he challenged was the contention that Dakota Dan was far too healthy and hefty to be the small frail man who ran away 25 years earlier. Simpson pointed out Teddy Roosevelt was also frail before moving to the Badlands.

Despite Simpson’s arguments, Judge Lawton proclaimed Dakota Dan a fraud. The next day’s headlines read, “Dakota Dan’s Angry Friends Create Havoc!” The Boston Post reported that more than 1,000 people rioted in the streets. “Cheers for ‘Dakota Dan’…were interspersed with hisses, hoots and catcalls whenever the names of William C. Blake (and others) were mentioned.” An effigy of William Blake was hanged and burned. Attorney Simpson promised to appeal, but the next day, William Blake agreed to accept Fresno Dan as his true brother. Dakota Dan still wanted to fight, but in the end, his appeal failed.

Back in Dickinson, the eloquent pioneer lawyer expanded his practice, and it now exists as the Mackoff Kellogg Law Firm – the oldest and largest law firm in western North Dakota and eastern Montana.

Source: Boston Post: 4/7-14, 1910; Boston Globe: 4/7-14, 1910; http://www.mackoff.com/about/History.asp

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

