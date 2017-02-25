Deathbed Confession

Women who homesteaded alone in North Dakota faced many challenges – the weather, natural disasters, hunger, disease and isolation. Another threat came from unwanted attentions from men, and many female homesteaders grabbed loaded guns when strangers approached their shanties.

Since it was considered shameful to be the victim of sexual attack, many unpleasant incidents went unreported, except in diaries or memoirs. In Elaine Lindgren’s book, “Land in Her Own Name,” one woman related that one night a man forced his way into her claim shack, blew out the lamp and attacked her. She fought him off and he left. Then he returned with a hatchet. She had her lamp relit and recognized him as her sister’s hired man. She told him she knew who he was, and even though he could kill her, God knew who he was, too. He dropped the hatchet, made her promise not to tell anyone, and left.

A Langdon correspondent for the Grand Forks Herald reported a story that didn’t end as well. The story, written in 1902, read:

“A couple of old timers were rehashing the incidents of pioneer days … and amongst other things discussed was the lynching of the man, Gunderson, the supposed murderer of Miss Katie McEwen.

… Gunderson was a jeweler who plied his trade from house to house, and the day following his visit to Miss McEwen’s, she was found dead in her cabin.”

Gunderson was overtaken near Walhalla and brought back to Olga where a preliminary hearing was held and Gunderson was bound over for trial.

James Jackson was Miss McEwen’s nearest neighbor. He had found the body and started the search for Gunderson. Jackson had brought the girl out from Ontario; he was known to be a man of desperate temper and was of such a disagreeable disposition that his own family could not live with him.

After Gunderson’s quick trial, the cry of “lynch him” was started. A rope was secured and fastened around Gunderson’s neck. James Jackson ascended a lumber pile and made speeches inciting the crowd to act, pleading the loss of one he loved as his own child.

The article closed, saying that when James Jackson was on his deathbed in Ontario, he confessed that it was he who murdered Katie McEwen, not the man lynched for the crime.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

