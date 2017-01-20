Dr Fannie Quain

On this date in 1909, the North Dakota Legislature passed a bill to establish a Tuberculosis Sanatorium at San Haven. One of the people responsible was 29-year-old Dr. Fannie Dunn Quain. She was North Dakota’s first homegrown female doctor.

Fannie Dunn paid her way through medical school by bookkeeping, teaching, house cleaning, working for a surveyor and as a printer’s assistant. In 1898, she received her medical degree from the University of Michigan.

One story from her career involves a patient being treated for acute appendicitis near Dickinson. An old country doctor had decided the man should be sent to Brainerd, Minnesota for treatment. Dr. Fannie knew it would take too long; the man would die unless operated on soon.

The problem was that the patient was already en route by train. She would have to get from Bismarck to Mandan to meet the train, but the only way over the Missouri River was a railroad bridge.

She quickly located a railroad handcar, but the section boss would only let her use it if he was on board. She agreed, thinking he would help her pump – but he was drunk and intended to enjoy the ride. There was no way for her to pump the four handles alone the six miles to Mandan. But three high school boys saw her problem, jumped on board and manned the other three handles. Uphill and against the wind, they managed to make it three miles when they realized the train was already at Mandan and was now pulling out.

Undeterred, they pumped until they were within 100 feet of the oncoming train, then threw the handcar and its drunk passenger off the tracks. As the last car passed, people on the back platform grabbed Dr. Fannie’s hands and pulled her aboard. She located her patient, and had the train stop in Bismarck. She took the patient to the hospital where she operated and saved his life.

Later, after she married Dr. Eric Quain, Dr. Fannie switched her focus to the needs of children and the escalating cases of tuberculosis. Ultimately, she and Dr. James Grassick lobbied the state legislature, which led to the TB Sanatorium being built in the Turtle Mountains. She also established the first baby clinic in the state.

Dr. Fannie Dunn Quain died in Bismarck on February 2nd, 1950; she was seventy.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

