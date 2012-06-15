Grand Forks witnessed one of the worst storms in the history of North Dakota on this date in 1887. The storm came quickly as two weather systems collided over the city. Shortly after 3:00pm, rain and hail began to fall and winds increased to 70 miles per hour. A half-hour later, the city was in ruins. The storm was so ferocious, newspapers labeled it a cyclone.

The Fargo Daily Argus reported that “Houses were blown down, unroofed, or torn from their foundations, while the ears were deafened by the crash of falling houses and the terrific roar of the storm. Teams broke loose, and tore wildly through the streets; the air was filled with flying timber and no element of confusion was missing from the scene.” Eight people died in the storm.

Afterwards, it was difficult for people to find where the fairgrounds had been; nothing was left but wooden planks strewn on the ground. The two upper stories of UND’s west wing were in complete ruin. Luckily, summer vacation had commenced the previous day, and no students were injured, but the University’s museum was hit hard. One story read, “Prof. Montgomery’s magnificent collections are all destroyed… At one fell sweep of the wind he lost what cost years of faithful work and diligence.”

Most of the city’s residential areas were devastated, and “houses that were not blown down outright, were so badly damaged as to be uninhabitable.” St. Michael’s Church was also destroyed, and the roof of the Grand Forks roller mill was torn off, ruining equipment and sacks of flour stored inside.

One story read, “May Cambell attempted to hold a door shut, but the wind was too strong and she was carried with terrible force out of the house and over the prairie for about forty yards. Her shoulder was slightly hurt, but she had a most thrilling experience and was nearly crushed by a falling building.”

Another report said, “A barn belonging to W H Vosberg was lifted up, inverted and dropped, driving the roof into the ground.”

A southbound passenger train near Pierson was blown into a ditch; with most of the passengers sustaining injuries.

But was the storm a tornado? Interestingly, there was reluctance to call it that in the late 1800s, a time when towns were seeking to attract residents. Grand Forks leaders were known to advertise that the city didn’t have tornados. But researchers, almost 120 years later, determined that the 1887 storm was indeed a tornado — an EF3, and possibly even an EF4, with winds reaching 148 to 210 miles per hour.

Sources: The Grand Forks Herald. June 17, 1887.

The Daily Argus. June 18, 1887.

Grand Forks Herald Jun 15, 2012

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

