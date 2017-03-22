Mandan Flood

Ice blocking the Heart River near Mandan caused extensive flooding on this date in 1948. The flooding eventually overtook the southern half of the city and cut off transportation between Bismarck and Mandan. Although the flood was primarily due to the build-up of ice floes, the majority of the damage was confined to the lowland area where the Heart flowed into the Missouri.

On the evening of March 20th, dozens of volunteers began adding sandbags to the dikes surrounding the city. A haphazard dike was also thrown up across US Highway 10, the main thoroughfare connecting Mandan to Bismarck. Later that night, five families were forced to evacuate their homes as the water continued to rise. As residents of Mandan prepared for bed that night, the river flowed only two to three feet below the city’s emergency dikes. City officials warned that the water was likely to pour over the dikes by morning. The Mandan Memorial building was opened to house evacuees.

Overnight, a giant ice jam formed upriver, easing the flow. The flood water even receded somewhat, but the reprieve proved temporary. Mandan residents waited, watching the giant blocks of ice. Movements of the jam were tracked by planes above the city.

On March 23rd, the upstream ice jam gave away and flood waters rushed over the dikes. The hundreds of volunteers, drawn from local high schools and area businessmen, were forced to give up and watch helplessly as water engulfed the entire southern half of the city. Icy chunks floating downriver stripped the bark off trees, snapped telephone poles, and even took out a steel bridge. Hundreds were evacuated, and the army dispatched an amphibious boat from Bismarck loaded with blankets and cots, but the icy waters were too much for the seven-ton vehicle, which was forced to turn back. The aid was instead shipped by railcar.

Spring flooding was not uncommon for Mandan residents, but the following year, construction on the Heart Butte Dam was completed, helping tame the once-violent river.

