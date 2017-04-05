Mark Turcotte, Writer

Award winning poet Mark Turcotte was born in Lansing, MI on this date in 1958. Soon after, he moved with his Irish mother and Ojibway father to the Turtle Mountains in North Dakota. In 2002, the editor of Free Verse, Linda Aschbrenner, interviewed Mark about his book, “Exploding Chippewas.”

“…I loved to write down words,” he told her, “playing with them, switching the letters around. I looked at words the way other kids looked at Matchbox cars. They were like toys for me.”

When Turcotte’s father left them, Mark and his mother moved back to Lansing. At the 2004 UND Writers’ Conference, Turcotte said, “Because I was in a world where I was usually the only Indian in town, I went through this period where I denied my Indianness, which meant I denied my North Dakotaness and my Turtle Mountainness.”

Thankfully, certain teachers recognized Turcotte’s gift, and one gave him his first blank-paged journal. He said, “I also played football for awhile, so I was like the defensive tackle/poet/long-hair guy in my school.”

Still, Turcotte struggled with his identity. At one point he burned everything he’d written. He explained he was trying to get rid of his need to write, thinking it was an obstacle in his path to peace.

In October 1992, Turcotte was working in the Texas oil fields when his estranged father died, and it was left to him to bury a man he barely knew – a man who had caused him great anguish. After Turcotte laid his father to rest in the Turtle Mountains, he went about the task of cleaning out his dad’s apartment in Fargo. It was there that the missing pieces of his life began falling into place. There was a box of old pictures of Mark and his father. Slowly, he remembered better days, the bond they once had, their shared ancestral heritage.

By overcoming that emotional obstacle, Turcotte was able to start writing again. One of his poems, called Hands, reads, “old man, i stood over you in your box, and when i reached to touch your grey folded hands, i remembered a summer day beside big water when you laughed, and lifted me higher than the trees, and i felt like a big boy, like a big boy in your hands. I felt like a good boy, and you said, hey, do you see any angels up there…”

Turcotte reported that his time in the Turtle Mountains formed a deep part of who he is, listening to the old folks talk, the music they made – essential to the birth of his art, the rhythms of his words.

Today, he teaches Creative Writing as a visiting assistant professor at DePaul University.

Source: http://www.prancingmoose.com; Linda Aschbrenner, Free Verse, Looking for What Is Missing: an Interview with Mark Turcotte; D.L. Birchfield, News >From Indian Country (book review); Grand Forks Herald, March 24, 2004

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

