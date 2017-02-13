Medina Shootout

On this date in 1983, there was a shootout between Federal Marshals, Gordon Kahl and other members of the Posse Comitatus on a road east of Medina, North Dakota.

Kahl was born in 1920, the oldest of five kids. He is described as being musical, loving to hunt, a practical joker and an excellent mechanic. He was a teenager when World War II broke out, and was anxious to join up. He became a tail-gunner and flight engineer on a bomber. He flew 57 missions and received 19 medals, including the Presidential Unit Citation.

After the war, he and his new bride, Joan, settled down on 160 acres near Heaton. Kahl tried college and farming, but became disillusioned with government farm programs. In 1968, he sent a letter to the IRS saying he would no longer pay Federal Income Tax, and he became the state coordinator for the anti-tax group, the Posse Comitatus.

Two years later he was brought up on tax evasion charges and spent 9 months in prison. He was given 5 years probation but still refused to pay his taxes, so the IRS filed a lien on 80 acres of his land and prepared to serve a warrant on Kahl if he showed up for the auction sale. The sale was uneventful, but matters got sticky after a subsequent series of arrest attempts failed.

The only place Kahl went without his gun was the grocery store, and it was proposed that this be the way to take Kahl without casualties. But lawmen instead tried a rural roadblock. Kahl was tipped off, and a shootout commenced. It’s still not clear who shot first, but when all was said and done, two marshals were dead and three others were wounded. Kahl became a fugitive.

On June 3rd, 1983, Gordon Kaul was killed in a final shootout in Arkansas. His story was later made into a TV movie, and a Prairie Public documentary called “Altered Lives.”

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

» View the post.