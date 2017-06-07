The first Norwegian who settled in the State of North Dakota was N. E. Nelson. He was appointed as Customs Collector in Pembina in 1869, and he became the first homesteader in the state. Nelson became the namesake of Nelson County, which was founded this week in 1883.

The Territorial Legislature approved the establishment of Nelson County at a meeting in Grand Forks, during which they formed it from portions of Ramsey, Foster and Grand Forks Counties. The person who decided the new county’s name was the Honorable Judson LaMoure. Nelson was LaMoure’s father-in-law.

The town of Lakota became the county seat by formal ballot. The territorial governor appointed three commissioners, and they held their first meeting in a rickety building on the site of the present county courthouse; James Howard, Lakota’s first Justice of the Peace, donated the plot.

It’s often said that the soil of Nelson County is its most valuable resource. Located in the Red River watershed, the soil is a rich and productive black loam that supports the county’s largest industry, grain farming.

Nelson County has a pleasing landscape of plains rolling toward Stump Lake in the southwest. On the south and west sides of the lake rise sharp bluffs called the Blue Mountains, projecting over 500 feet above the surrounding prairie.

Back to the early years – here’s an item published in the Lakota Herald in June 1903: “One of Lakota’s young men drove to the lake last Sunday with his best girl to spend the day. Upon arrival he unhitched the horses, took off the harnesses, pushed the buggy into a shady nook and staked the horses where they could feed upon the succulent grass. A thoroughly enjoyable day was spent, and when … it was time to depart for home, the man was in despair when he could not find the locomotive power that brought them to the lake. The buggy and harnesses were there, but the horses had broken loose and were contentedly munching their evening feed in one of the local livery barns. This young man ‘said a few things,’ but we have been unable to find out how he squared it with the girl after the three mile walk to a farmer’s house, where he procured another team.”

In 1985, Nelson County citizens looked back on 100 years of progress, describing the problems they’d had along the way: “Too dry, wet, hot, cool, grasshoppers, army worms, bugs, diseases, rust, hail, wind erosion, rodents, gully washing rains, frost, and birds.” And of the present day? “No change.” But, they wrote, “For those of us who live in this part of North Dakota, it is truly God’s country.”

Sources: Nelson County History, 1985, Wold Printing Co., Inc., Larimore, ND; Lakota Herald, June 12, 1903; Martin Ulvestad, NordmFndene i Amerika, 1907, (translation: Olaf Kringhaug, Vernon, British Columbia, copyright 2004-05), http://freepages.genealogy.rootsweb.com/~maggiebakke/ulvestad.html

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

