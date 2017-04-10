New Jerusalem/Wamduska

Tonight marks the start of the Jewish observance of Passover. North Dakota has had several Jewish settlements in its history. In the 1870s, rising nationalism in Russia led to persecution of Germans, Ukrainians, Jews, and Crimean-Czechs, and thousands immigrated to North Dakota. Between 1882 and the advent of World War I, more than 800 Jewish individuals filed land claims here.

In St. Paul, Rabbi Judah Wechsler’s congregation was overwhelmed with Jewish refugees, and he sought to help them start over. In 1882, he obtained a land grant and began an experiment with 11 immigrant families at Painted Woods, 35 miles north of Bismarck. The newcomers named the settlement New Jerusalem.

The settlers tried valiantly to make the abrupt adjustment from village life in the Ukraine to the harsh conditions in their new home, but unfortunately, Wechsler chose land that would prove disastrous. While it had trees, and water from the Missouri River, the terrain and soil proved difficult, even for experienced farmers.

Meanwhile, Jewish newspapers were still alerting Russian and German Jews that North Dakota was providing free land, and more families arrived. In its most prosperous year, the settlement had 55 families and 1,400 acres under cultivation. Jewish residents from St. Paul contributed more than $30,000 to help finance the colony, but crop failures in ‘84, ‘85, and ‘86, along with prairie fires, crippled the venture. By 1901, only three families remained at New Jerusalem.

Near Devils Lake, another attempt at a Jewish settlement took place at Stump Lake. Jewish visionaries were gambling that if they built a town, the railroad would come.

In the winter of 1881-82, about 15 Jewish men staked adjoining claims and reported to the Grand Forks Daily Herald that they were developing a town called Adler. One of the partners was setting up a thousand-acre farm near the lake, proposing to farm on a gigantic scale … a bonanza farm.

A 3-story, 46-room hotel and tavern was built beside the lake, named the Wamduska House. Stores, houses, saloons and a school also sprung up. Unfortunately, the railroad chose a different route, and within a year, the fledgling town was abandoned. The impressive Wamduska House remained a lasting testament to the failed vision. For some time, it was used as a hunting lodge, but in 1954, it was demolished.

To the 800 Jewish North Dakotans today, we say PAY-sock sah-MEY-akh. Happy Passover.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

