The immigrants who flooded into this region in the late 1800s found abundant fertile plains and a large variety of plant and animal life. But, as most North Dakotans know, there were very few trees. Settlers soon realized the danger of winter blizzards and the problem of precious topsoil being stripped from newly plowed fields.

So it was that homesteaders grasped the importance of forestry from the beginning. When North Dakota became a state in 1889, the Constitution provided for a State School of Forestry.

One of the most forested areas of the state was the Turtle Mountains, so it made sense to locate the school in one of that area’s six counties. Voters there held a general election and chose Bottineau as the site.

Governor Briggs appointed directors for the school, but state money for the project didn’t materialize until the Bottineau Turf Club donated land for the campus, and the people of Bottineau raised $2500 toward a building.

The school was officially founded on this date in 1906, but it wasn’t until August that its 2-story building was ready. Thirty students enrolled for the first term. In the beginning, most classes were at high school level, with forestry and horticulture augmented by drama and physical education. Governor Burke laid the cornerstone for an additional building the following year, and the facilities quickly expanded to accommodate a student body of over 140.

In 1913, the Legislature passed the Forestry Nursery Act, which added a forestry nursery. By 1915, the school distributed 400,000 tree cuttings and 200,000 seedlings around the state.

But as it turned out, there wasn’t much student interest in forestry course work, so the emphasis shifted toward a business curriculum. Many legislators questioned the need for the school, and in 1915, Governor Hanna proposed changing it to an Orphan’s Home. WWI brought a sharp enrollment decline, and the nursery was shut down in 1918, with the college becoming a normal school.

In the 1920s, Governor Nestos vetoed any further appropriations, and the school closed. Proposals were made to adapt the facility as an extra insane asylum or tuberculosis sanatorium. But, in 1925, Bottineau businessmen went to Bismarck to rally support and were given $66,000 to reopen the school. Classes resumed in the fall with 145 students.

The school held its first official “Lumberjack Day” on this date in 1928, and three years later, also on this date, the school celebrated its 25th year by presenting the plays “Johnny Appleseed” and “Paul Bunyan.”

And today? It’s now known as Dakota College, where you can find Chuck Lura, author of our Natural North Dakota essays.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

Sources: Historical Highlights of Bottineau County; Bottineau County Historical Society, 1977, Quality Printing Service, Bismarck, ND; History of North Dakota, Elwyn B. Robinson, 1966, University of Nebraska Press, Lincoln; Fargo Forum, June 8, 1931

» View the post.