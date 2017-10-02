On this date in 1943, German Nazis ordered the arrest and deportation of all Jews in Denmark, but thousands escaped by sea to Sweden, and the Nazis found only 284 of an estimated 7,000 Jews in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, in Valley City, North Dakota, a clothing salesman had already saved more than 100 Jews from the Holocaust. But the story starts much earlier. In 1903, 16 year-old Herman Stern was an apprentice to a clothing merchant in Germany. When his mother’s cousin, Morris Straus, came from America for a visit, Straus saw in Herman a good person to help him expand his clothing business back in Casselton, ND. He offered Stern a job and left money for passage.

Herman’s employer refused to release him, but Stern left anyway, taking a ship to New York, where he caught a train for North Dakota. Two years later, Herman was well on his way to becoming a full partner in the business, which now included a store in Valley City.

When Hitler became the chancellor of Germany, Herman wasn’t at first worried about his relatives in the old country. Like many German-Americans, he thought the stories of persecution were exaggerated.

Back in Germany, however, Herman’s brother Gustav was getting more and more worried. He wanted his children to move to the U.S. Stern readily welcomed his niece and nephew. When the children arrived, Herman quickly learned the full extent of dangers for Jews in Germany.

More requests came, and by 1936, Herman Stern was helping more and more people get to America. Stern urged his four brothers to leave Germany, but Gustav was the only one willing to leave.

By 1937, Stern was receiving dozens of appeals from distant relatives, many of whom he had never met. He used his personal savings, then pledged the assets of his business and even his home to satisfy the State Department’s requirements for sponsoring relatives.

Herman Stern found a surprising ally in his efforts. North Dakota Senator Gerald Nye had been loudly campaigning for American neutrality, but over and over Nye helped cut through the bureaucracy that threatened Stern’s efforts to get Jews out of Germany.

By 1941, Stern had sponsored nearly 125 men, women and children, including another of his four brothers. The other two, Moses and Julius, died in the Holocaust.

Herman Stern died at age 92 in 1980. In 2014 he was honored with the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

» View the post.