White Slavery Whistleblower

In the winter of 1922, the Fargo Forum reported, “Ruth Baughman…of Grand Forks…and well known throughout North Dakota as an amateur entertainer, startled United State officials with her story of conditions in Panama which has started … an investigation of what is rumored to be a most gigantic slavery plot.”

The news broke when Baughman was safely returned to New York from Panama. After graduating from UND, Baughman had taken a job teaching, but what she really wanted was to get back on the stage, so she moved to New York. She met a showgirl there, Ann Mason, and they became friends. One night a Spanish woman approached them in a producer’s waiting room and offered them cabaret jobs in elite cafés in Panama.

“She told me that I was too fresh and pretty to battle life as a chorus girl,” Ruth said. “Concert work was the thing for me… and she painted a glowing picture of the musical world in South America. The next time I saw her she paid me a week’s salary in advance, and I was overjoyed.”

Ruth set sail for the sunny tropics with Ann and five other young actresses. The contract provided for passage there and back, and a guarantee of three months’ work at $25 a week.

As soon as they arrived, the girls knew they’d been tricked. They found themselves shut out from the world, and subjected to demands from men. When they refused, they were whipped and otherwise tortured in public, ‘an entertainment’ for which admission was charged.

Ruth and Ann learned that three other girls had committed suicide the month before. Thankfully, that wasn’t to be their fate. On their third night, a giant “tattooed creature of the underworld” grabbed Ruth and held her up to the rest of the café patrons. Ruth punched him in the face.

“In a rage, he rushed at her,” the article said, “with fists flying, but before he reached her, a uniformed arm shot out and felled him.”

The young Navy ensign who decked the giant brought several officers back with him the next day; they didn’t have any jurisdiction, but they offered safe passage to New York to any girl who wanted it. Ruth and Amy jumped at it, and their story led to the discovery of many such operations in New York, London, Paris and Berlin. In New York, the Panamanian Consulate immediately stopped issuing passports to any actress wanting to work in Panama.

Dakota Datebook written by Merry Helm

» View the post.