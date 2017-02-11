Friday, February 10 – This weekend we’ll be airing the 100th episode of “WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life.” Ashley Thornberg visits with host Jack Russell Weinstein and they share an excerpt from Sunday’s show that features Ms. Magazine co-founder Gloria Steinem, and the magazine’s first editor, Suzanne Braun Levine. (The portion of the WHY show that includes Jack’s daughter and her friend Faith is available on the extended podcast version of the show, which can be found HERE.) ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us with the latest news, including an update on action at the state legislature. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Lion,” the new film from director Garth Davis, which earned Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for best picture.

