“101 Ways to Age Gracefully” ~ Women’s History Month ~ National Americorps Week

Wednesday, March 8 – Minot State University Professor Dr. Terry Eckmann joins us to discuss practical tips for healthy, active aging from her recent book, “101 Ways to Age Gracefully.” ~~~ Another episode of “Uppity Women in History” a daily feature as we observe Women’s History Month. ~~~ Today is International Women’s Day – a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Greenpeace UK put out a video today on Facebook with shout outs to five women working on environmental issues. On that list is North Dakota’s LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, who was vocal in opposing the Dakota access pipeline running through native land. We share a clip from a 2016 interview with Allard from Democracy Now. ~~~ A Tom Isern Plains Folk essay: “Big Dogs and Deep Pockets.” ~~~ It’s National Americorps week. Here to tell us about Americorps in North Dakota is program director Ryan Volk. ~~~ The Great Plains are dotted with abandoned towns. And each one has its own story. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon visited one such town.

