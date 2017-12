Tuesday, December 26 – It’s a look back on the music of 2017. We visit with our music aficionados Mike Olson and Scott Prebys. Mike hosts Into the Music and Scott hosts Prebys on Classics and Prebys on Jazz. ~~~ We also revisit on of our favorite music stories of the year, The Tremble Clefs Choir. It’s for people with conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, as well as their loved ones.

