Monday, October 23 – It’s been 500 years since the Protestant Reformation, an anniversary being celebrated by many protestant congregations. Retired pastor Marv Mutzenberger will portray Martin Luther as part of a synod-wide worship festival next Sunday at the Bismarck Event Center. He and Bishop Mark Narum join us with a preview as we discuss the story of Martin Luther. In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura discusses mange. ~~~ Harvest Public Media looks at the growing number of farmers offering organic options. ~~~ Producer Kim Stenehjem joins us to preview the Prairie Public documentary called “Wet vs. Dry,” rowdy tales of bootleggers, madams, and small town gangs.

