Wednesday, July 12 – 2017 is the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, impacting Christians around the world. The Rev. Marv Mutzenberger is presenting at the 2017 Germans from Russia International Convention in Bismarck, where he’ll portray aspects of Martin Luther’s life and work in full period costume. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Public Enemies.” ~~~ Jim Eckberg is the Plant Ecologist/Agronomist for the Xerces Society. For nearly two decades Jim has worked both on the science and practice of restoring habitat for beneficial insects on farms and natural areas. He’s presenting in Fargo tonight for the Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society. His address is titled: “Bringing Back Pollinators to Our Gardens and Farms.” ~~~ Self Care Coach Randi Kay takes on a loaded word in her essay titled, “How to Stop “Shoulding” All Over the Place.” Check out Randi’s blog and sign up for her newsletter at naturallyrandikay.com.

