Friday, August 4 – We learn about the Native American Development Center from Lorraine Davis, the executive director and founder of the organization, which seeks to help Native American thrive, especially in the transition from reservation to urban life. The Center will soon host an event called “A Cultural Experience with North Dakota Tribal Nations!” ~~~ Tom Isern shares this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Oasis of Summer.” ~~~ Our weekly chat with Dave Thompson about the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews the new films, “Beatriz at Dinner” and “Maudie.”

