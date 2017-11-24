Friday, November 24 – The oral history project StoryCorps promotes a retail-free alternative to Black Friday. They call it Day of Listening. Often, listening is most important, when it’s hard, like when someone is going through an intensely difficult time. Carol Kapaun Ratchenski shares poems from her book, A Beautiful Hell, about her son’s death. ~~~~ We don’t always listen to what our bodies are telling us. Juliet Trnka practices ayurvedic medicine at Vedic Earth Medicine. We’re re-airing a conversation from January about our relationship with food and how we can use our diets to help heal ourselves. ~~~ Catriona Rueda Esquibel, is co-author of Decolonize Your Diet, a cookbook that ditches the fast food culture by promoting dishes that are healthy and rich in plants indigenous to the Americas like corn, beans, squash, greens, herbs, and seeds. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, The Bakken.

» View the post.