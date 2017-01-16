Activist Shaun King ~ MLK Day ~ PBS Nerd Challenge and PBS Kids Writers Conference

Monday, January 16 – We visit with Shaun King, the senior justice writer for the New York Daily News, focusing on police brutality and race. Last year, he publicized two racially charged online posts at UND and called for the situation to be addressed. He’s in town to speak tonight as part of Concordia College’s observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. ~~~ We’ll also share other features about Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Public Radio Exchange, PRX. ~~~ We learn about the PBS Kids Writers Contest and the PBS Nerd Challenge from Prairie Public community outreach coordinator Christine McClellan and membership manager Bobbi Stephenson.

